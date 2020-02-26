WTC 2020 in Malaysia Shifted from May to September 2020

Due to the spreading Corona Virus in Asia-Pacific and the last days also in Europe, the organizers decided to shift the date of the World Tunnel Congress 2020 and associated events from May 15-21, 2020 to a new date, which will be the Sept. 11-17, 2020.

“The health and safety of our colleagues are of the utmost importance to the International Tunnelling Association (ITA) and IEM (the Malaysian Tunnelling Technical Group, ITA’s Member Nation in Malaysia)”, ITA-AITES WTC 2020 Organizing Chairman Ir. Dr Ooi Teik Aun said. “But after considering various possibilities, the development of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Asia-Pacific and as well as in Europe and other parts of the world leads us to shift the date of the WTC and associated events from May 15-21, 2020, to Sept. 11-17, 2020.”

The WTC 2020 Organizing Committee, in cooperation with ITA, sponsors, exhibitors, lecturers, reviewers, ITA Member Nations, ITA Working Groups and committees have been working hard during the last three years to bring everybody a successful World Tunnel Congress.

Indeed, it is not possible at the moment to predict the evolution of this virus and many people could have been forced not to be able to participate. On the other hand, for the time being, the World Health Organization recommends limiting mass gatherings.

“We know that, for some of you, this change of date may not be ideal; however, it seemed to us the best solution to be able to organize this major event for the entire tunneling industry,” Ir. Dr Ooi Teik Aun said.

The congress venue has been secured for this change to September 2020 and the WTC 2020 Organizing Committee is working with the hotels and all associated venues to make all the necessary changes accordingly.

“We will communicate with all to make these changes as smooth as possible. If you need specific documents, notably to change your flights and hotel booking, we will do our best to provide you with the requested documents.”

For further information, please visit the official WTC homepage or contact the organizers.

