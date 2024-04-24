NAT 2024 Heading to Nashville

By TBM Staff

Music City to Host North America’s Premier Tunneling Event

The North American Tunneling Conference (NAT) is the premier biennial tunneling event for North America, bringing together the brightest, most resourceful and innovative minds in the tunneling and underground construction industry. This four-day conference focuses on the information, advances and projects in North America along with the victories and challenges of working in diverse environments.

NAT 2024 brings the excitement of the industry together. With well over 1,000 attendees and 150 exhibitors in addition to a full slate of technical sessions, NAT 2024 provides a full conference experience that will leave you energized and revitalized. From TBMs to rehabilitation, NAT 2024 shares detailed case histories of North American projects and provide the groundwork for discussion on the future of tunneling around the world.

Nashville brings a wealth of entertainment options before or after the conference. Nashville is known as the home of country music and there are plenty of honky tonks with live music along Music Row downtown. Downtown is also home to the Ryman Auditorium, the historic home of the Grand Ole Opry, and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In addition to its music scene, Nashville is the state’s capitol and home to Vanderbilt University. Nearby is The Hermitage, the estate and plantation of Andrew Jackson, the 7th president of the United States. For whiskey aficionados willing to travel a bit farther afield, Lynchburg, Tennessee, home of the Jack Daniel’s Distillery, is less than a 2-hour drive away.

Organized by the Underground Construction Association, NAT 2024 is being held June 23-26 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information or to register, visit natconference.com.

Schedule at a Glance

Sunday, June 23 8 am-5 pm Registration 8 am-4:30 pm Short Courses 1 pm-5 pm Exhibitor Move-in Monday, June 24 7 am-7 pm Registration 8 am-3 pm Exhibitor Move-in 8:30 am-10 am Opening Plenary – UCA

Awards Session 9:45 am-10 am Coffee Break 10 am-11:45 am Technical Sessions 12 pm-1:30 pm Welcoming Luncheon

(Ticketed) 1:30 pm-4:30 pm Technical Sessions 2:45 pm-3 pm Coffee Break 5 pm-7 pm Exhibit Hall Open Tuesday, June 25 7 am-7 pm Registration 8:30 am-11:45 am Technical Sessions 9:40 am-10:15 am Coffee Break 11 am-2 pm Exhibit Hall Open 11:30 am-1 pm Luncheon in Exhibit Hall 1:30 pm-4:30 pm Technical Sessions 2:45 pm-3 pm Coffee Break 4 pm-7 pm Exhibit Hall Open Wednesday, June 26 7:30 am-12 pm Registration 8:30 am-9:40 am Technical Sessions 9 am-12 pm Exhibit Hall Open 9:40 am-10:30 am Coffee Break 10:30 am-12 pm Closing Plenary Session 12 pm-8 pm Exhibitor Move-out

