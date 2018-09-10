New ASCE Publication Addresses Tunnels in the Urban Infrastructure System

ASCE’s new book, Resilience Engineering for Urban Tunnels, provides a basis for the development of a dynamic risk control and resilient design approach to urban tunnels. Addressing tunnels as a part of the complex urban infrastructure system, these select papers from the International Workshop on Resilience of Urban Tunnels, cover smart sensing, uncertainty modeling in construction, modularity and adaptability, resilience-informed decision making, and multisector interdependencies.

A report from the workshop is also included, with recommendations for future research. Researchers, practitioners, and students interested in resilience of urban tunnels and infrastructure will find this publication a valuable resource. The book is edited by Michael Beer, Dr.-Ing.; Hongwei Huang, Ph.D.; Bilal M. Ayyub, Ph.D., P.E.; Dongming Zhang, Ph.D.; and Brian M. Phillips, Ph.D.

