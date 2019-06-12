Normet Demonstrates Battery Electric Emulsion Charging

Normet made history by demonstrating battery electric emulsion charging in production environment underground on June 4 in Pyhäsalmi mine, Finland, with its Charmec MC 605 VE SD, for the first time in Europe, the company reported. Battery-based charging makes the explosives charging process safer and more efficient, as there is no need to plug in to the mine’s electric grid.
Charmec MC 605 VE SD presents the new era of charging in underground mines. Normet SmartDrive (SD) battery electric vehicle technology integrated to the state-of-art emulsion charging technology offers the highest value to customer in terms of safety, health, ergonomics and productivity, with zero local emissions. Charmec MC is globally well-known charger and its charging technology is proven in the hardest conditions. Charmec MC 605 VE SD has a full range of optional accessories to fulfill variety of customer needs and to improve modern underground development and production charging operations while increasing customer value.
Battery-based charging complements Normet’s market-leading underground charging offering. Normet’s charging equipment have been designed with safety and mechanization in mind, to fulfill even the most demanding customer needs all over the world.