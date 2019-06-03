Santamaria Appointed President and CEO of Normet

Normet Board of Directors has appointed Ed Santamaria President & CEO of Normet Group. Santamaria takes over from Interim President & CEO, Aaro Cantell and he will start in his new role latest in November this year. He will be based in Normet’s Espoo office.

“I am extremely pleased that we have found a new CEO of this high caliber from our own industry sector. Ed knows well how to lead people in this kind of a global matrix organization. He also knows personally many of our customers and their future plans. I believe he can help us find areas to improve our operational efficiency as well as help identify new growth areas”, says Aaro Cantell, Chairman of Normet Group.

Santamaria brings a wealth of experience from mining industry. He is currently President, Parts & Services Division at Sandvik Mining & Rock Technology. He has spent in total 13 years in different management roles within Sandvik. Prior to Sandvik he spent 20 years with SDS corporation, a designer and manufacturer of drilling equipment. SDS was acquired by Sandvik in 2006. He is an Australian citizen with an MBA degree. He is married and has two children.

“I am very excited to join Normet. I believe joining an entrepreneurial and agile company with a global reach is a unique opportunity for me. I think I can contribute to the further development of Normet business both within tunneling and mining segments”, says Santamaria.

