Nouveau Monde, Caterpillar Collaborate on Zero-Emission Solution

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. and Caterpillar Inc. are pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement pursuant to which Caterpillar will develop, test and produce Cat “zero-emission machines” for the Matawinie graphite mine with a view to becoming the exclusive supplier of an all-electric mining fleet for deployment at Nouveau Monde’s Matawinie mine by 2028.

Arne H Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, commented: “I recall our first meeting with Caterpillar some two years ago, outlining our vision of a zero-emission mine in Québec. Our commitment to this vision has taken us to this very important moment, not only for Nouveau Monde, but for the global mining industry as a whole. Today, alongside Caterpillar, which in my opinion is the most trusted and reputable supplier of heavy-mining equipment worldwide, we can bring the zero-emission machines vision into reality. I think it is remarkable that Nouveau Monde, as a representative for the new style green resources industry, is part of spearheading the electrification of the industry, by collaborating with Caterpillar.”

Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, added “We are proud to be a driving force for our peers as we strive to electrify our operations to meet our carbon neutrality commitments while maintaining the productivity and efficiency standards of our mining operations. Even more gratifying and important to our corporate mission is that our project can serve as a springboard for the future of the mining industry by collaborating with Caterpillar on these cutting-edge technologies.”

Looking to accelerate and tailor the equipment development, Caterpillar will engage with Nouveau Monde’s team to incorporate voice of customer throughout the development, and for testing of the zero-emission fleet and infrastructure prior to commercial production.

Denise Johnson, Caterpillar Group President, mentioned “The collaboration between Caterpillar and Nouveau Monde marks an important milestone in the mining industry. Through integrated technology, machines and services, the entire Caterpillar team is proud to support Nouveau Monde as they work towards constructing and establishing their first zero emission mine.”

