NYC DDC, DEP Deliver New Sewers and Water Mains in Queens

NYC Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala and NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Commissioner Thomas Foley announced the completion of a $24 million project to improve street conditions, alleviate flooding and upgrade infrastructure in the South Jamaica and St. Albans neighborhoods of Queens. The project, which was completed one year ahead of schedule, was funded by DEP and was managed by DDC.

“After years of government neglecting the neighborhoods and residents of southeast Queens, our administration is writing a new chapter with critical resiliency projects like this one,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “Every New Yorker deserves the peace of mind that their streets and homes won’t flood when it rains, and we are making the investments necessary to make that a reality. I applaud the team for completing this project a full year ahead of schedule – that’s how we ‘Get Stuff Done’ for New Yorkers.”

“As each of these projects is completed we are one step closer to our ultimate goal of a comprehensive drainage system for southeast Queens,” said NYC Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala. “The new storm sewers, resurfaced roadways, rebuilt sidewalks and 73 new trees will reduce flooding and improve the overall quality of life for the residents of South Jamaica and St. Albans. Thank you to our partners at DDC for completing this project one year ahead of schedule!”

/**** Advertisement ****/

“Working with our DEP partners we were able to complete this project one year ahead of schedule, bringing much needed relief to residents who lived for years with inadequate sewers, roadways and other infrastructure,” said NYC Department of Design and Construction Commissioner Thomas Foley. “We continue to make excellent progress in the $2.5 billion Southeast Queens Initiative, the largest of its kind in the City, and we look forward to completing this program of more than 40 individual projects for the half a million people who live in these historically underserved areas.”

“Upgraded infrastructure is critical to improving the quality of life for residents across New York City,” said City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. “Neighborhoods like South Jamaica, St. Albans, and other communities throughout southeast Queens have long suffered from flooding and poor drainage, underscoring the need for overdue investments. This $24 million project, completed ahead of schedule, will make a substantial difference for our neighbors in southeast Queens. I thank the NYC Department of Design and Construction and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection for completing this vital project.”

“The project just completed in South Jamaica and St. Albans is an important investment in our borough’s future,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “This work underscores the City’s strong commitment to improving street conditions, alleviating flooding, and upgrading infrastructure in all of our neighborhoods, especially in southeast Queens. All City residents, no matter where they live, deserve to be served by high-quality infrastructure and to be protected from the life-threatening and property-damaging impacts of flooding. This project goes a long way toward achieving that goal, and full credit should go to the Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Design and Construction for completing it a year ahead of schedule.”

“The early completion of this project has come right on time since we are now in hurricane season. As flooding is one of our major issues, we must continue this kind of forward progress in places like South Jamaica, St. Albans, and other communities in southeast Queens to keep us safe,” said State Senator James Sanders Jr. “I thank the Department of Environment Protection, the Department of Design and Construction, and the project team for their diligence and intricate planning to keep this project moving ahead of time.”

“Adding to the resilience of our neighborhoods is a critical priority as once-in-a-hundred-years storms become once-in-a-decade storms,” said State Senator Leroy Comrie. “I welcome this DEP and DDC announcement that upgrades to our water infrastructure mean both South Jamaica and St. Albans are better equipped to cope with flooding and the impacts of extreme weather. As we continue to pursue resilience, it is critical that all our neighborhoods receive the investments they need to cope with potential disasters.”

“During every heavy rainfall, residents in southeast Queens have to worry about whether their property will flood. This has become an unfortunate reality for our residents. I am glad to see that the NYC Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) have completed the work for the much-needed infrastructure repair in the communities of St. Albans and South Jamaica. These neighborhoods will be provided with some relief as we enter our rain season,” said Council Member Nantasha Williams. “I look forward to working with the agencies to continue improving the infrastructure and quality of life of my constituents.”

“My constituents and I are thankful to Mayor Adams, NYC Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala and his staff as well as the NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Commissioner Thomas Foley and staff for their urgency in addressing this issue in South Jamaica and St. Albans,” said Assembly Member Alicia Hyndman. “This is the right step on the path of progress to help alleviate the many years of flooding our communities have endured.”

The project is part of a $2.5 billion investment made by the City to build a comprehensive drainage system, improve street conditions and alleviate flooding in neighborhoods throughout southeast Queens. The program, the largest of its kind, consists of 44 projects overall, including 18 that are substantially completed and three that are in active construction.

Work in South Jamaica and St. Albans began in June 2020 and occurred on nine individual blocks. To alleviate flooding, 3,190 feet of storm sewers ranging from 12 to 66 inches in diameter were added to the neighborhoods, plus an additional 230 feet of existing storm sewers were replaced. Thirteen new catch basins were installed and 35 old ones were replaced to better capture stormwater and direct it to the new storm sewers. The holding capacity of the local sewers was increased with the installation of one new underground chamber and the replacement of an old one. During construction, 1,510 feet of new 10-inch sanitary sewers were added to the neighborhoods and 1,790 feet of sanitary sewers ranging from 8 to 10 inches were replaced.

Water infrastructure reliability was improved with the replacement of 2,950 feet of water mains ranging from 6 to 20 inches in diameter, and an additional 245 feet of water main was added. Fire protection was enhanced with the replacement of seven fire hydrants and the installation of two new ones.

As part of the final street restoration, 72,950 square feet of asphalt was laid down over a new concrete base. Throughout the project area, 27,895 square feet of sidewalk and 2,400 feet of curbs were reconstructed, and 3,155 feet of new curbs were added. The new curbs and sidewalks were graded to help guide stormwater to the area’s new catch basins to ensure adequate street drainage during storms. Compliance with the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) was improved with the replacement of 22 pedestrian ramps. Ninety new trees were planted and 17 older trees were removed, resulting in a gain of 73 trees overall.

The project was designed by DDC’s In-House team. Construction was completed by Maspeth Supply Co. LLC and engineering services were provided by KS Engineers, P.C.