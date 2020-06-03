OHL Listed Among Top Contractors in the USA

OHL USA Inc., the North American subsidiary of OHL, has consolidated its position in the ranking of the Top 400 Contractors according to the list published annually by the Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine. In particular, OHL USA ranked 75th on the Top 400 Contractors list, with revenues of $1.218 billion dollars (€1.1 billion euros), climbing up two places from last year.

In addition, OHL USA Inc. has placed among the top 15 companies in the rankings of Transportation and Top Domestic Heavy Contractors.

Specifically, OHL USA Inc. placed 15th among Top Domestic Heavy Contractors, with revenues of $1.07 billion dollars (€1 billion euros), largely generated in the areas of transportation (80%) and water and sewer (11%). Similarly, OHL USA Inc. has climbed three places over last year in the Transportation sector to become the 15th largest contractor.

OHL has reached several important milestones since its entry into the USA market in 2006. These include recognition of the company’s subsidiary Judlau Contracting, Inc. as “Contractor of the Year” by ENR New York in 2019 for its “notable accomplishments”, including the Canarsie Tunnel rehabilitation, the Throgs Neck Bridge project, the Riverside Drive Viaduct rehabilitation, the Enhanced Stations Initiative, and the Queens Midtown Tunnel rehabilitation project.

In addition to OHL USA Inc., the OHL Group’s companies in the country include Judlau Contracting, Community Asphalt Corp., OHL Arellano Construction Co. and OHL Building Inc. Through these companies, the Group is active in California, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Illinois, Texas and Florida.

