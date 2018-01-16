Opus Becomes Part of WSP

WSP Global Inc. announced on Nov.. 26 that it has obtained the consent of the Overseas Investment Office to its application filed on Aug. 22, 2017, in the context of the proposed acquisition of Opus International Consultants Ltd. The purchase price, which amounts to NZ$283.9 million ($207.6 million USD), will be financed using WSP’s available cash and credit facilities. With the consent, Opus will legally become part of WSP.

Opus is a highly-respected professional services firm headquartered in New Zealand, with additional offices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States. The firm, which has approximately 3,000 employees is mainly active in the infrastructure (transportation and water) and buildings sectors. It also has some activities in the resource sector, mainly in Canada. Additionally, it offers fully-integrated asset management services at all phases of the lifecycle of an asset.

“With the acquisition of Opus, we will continue to deliver on our strategic ambition of enhancing our activities in the Australia/New Zealand region. This combination of two like-minded firms will make us stronger and increase our ability to deliver superior value to our clients, shareholders and our collective employees,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, President and Chief Executive Officer of WSP. “We will now focus on expanding and diversifying our portfolio of expertise, by leveraging Opus’ expertise in the infrastructure (transportation and water) and building sectors as well as in asset management.”

“Today is an historic day for Opus. By joining WSP, we will significantly strengthen our competitive position across the world, providing us with access to the global network and the expertise of one of the leading firms in our industry. This will not only benefit our clients, but it will also provide significant development opportunities for our employees,” commented David Prentice, Opus’ Chief Executive.

