Peduzzi Named West Region Alternative Delivery Leader

As part of its continuing efforts to focus on the expansion of its alternate delivery programs, WSP USA, a leading engineering and professional services consultancy, has promoted Jacqueline (Jackie) Peduzzi to serve as alternate delivery leader for the West region.

In her new role as part of the firm’s alternate delivery team, Peduzzi will lead the selection of contractor and concessionaire partners and manage the relationship with those partners in a region that includes Alaska, California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. She will be involved throughout the entire project lifecycle, including teaming and agreement/terms, addressing issues of concern, and other matters necessary to achieve project completion.

Currently serving as a vice president and area manager for construction services in Denver, Peduzzi is involved in several key projects for WSP, including Texas High-Speed Rail in Fort Worth and the Southeast Rail Extension for the Regional Transportation District in Denver. Since joining the firm in 2011, she has served as operations manager for construction services and project manager.

“Jackie brings significant experience in project operations, construction management and project controls/claims management from her various roles across the U.S.,” said Ettore Morelli, senior vice president and national alternative delivery leader for WSP USA. “She is attuned to the relationship needs of contractors on these projects and is an excellent addition to our design-build and West region team.”

Her previous experience in transportation design, project and construction management includes infrastructure improvements, underground tunnels, elevated railways, transit facilities and highways. Her projects have included multiple rail and construction management projects for the Chicago Transit Authority, as well as serving as a project construction specialist on the Wells Street Bascule Bridge reconstruction for the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Peduzzi is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. She is a member of the Construction Management Association of America and Women in Transportation Seminar.

