Pizzimenti Joins WSP USA to Lead Southeast Region Alternative Delivery

WSP USA, a leading engineering and professional services consultancy, continues its expansion of the firm’s alternate delivery programs with the arrival of David Pizzimenti as alternate delivery leader for the Southeast region.

“David’s 20 years of experience in the delivery of large-scale infrastructure projects includes extensive expertise in bridges, tunnels, rail and light-rail transit projects located in dense urban environments,” said Ettore Morelli, senior vice president and national alternative delivery leader for WSP. “His familiarity with the essential components that make alternative delivery a viable opportunity for our clients will be a valuable addition to our Southeast region team.”

In his new role as a vice president for the WSP’s alternate delivery team, Pizzimenti will lead the selection of contractor and concessionaire partners and manage the relationship with those partners in a 12-state region that includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia and Washington, D.C. He will be involved throughout the entire lifecycle of a project, including teaming and agreement/terms, addressing all matters necessary to achieve project completion.

Prior to joining WSP, Pizzimenti served as the alternative delivery director for an international infrastructure contractor based in Miami. His international experience includes work in Italy, Poland, Canada, Qatar, Bulgaria, United Arab Emirates, Romania and United Kingdom.

He brings extensive experience managing and leading multi-contract, multi-disciplinary and multi-party alternative project delivery, having led and delivered on projects totaling more than $15 billion in value. His knowledge spans all aspects of infrastructure development, including project finance, contract management, design and construction.

Pizzimenti earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in structural engineering from the University of Reggio Calabria in Italy, and a doctorate in structural engineering from the University of Catania in Italy. He is the author of numerous scientific papers and articles for international journals, including research that pioneered a new methodology for the effects of pedestrian-induced vibrations on bridges.

