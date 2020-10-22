 
Pump Systems Assessment Professional (PSAP) Certification Exam Now Available Online

The Hydraulic Institute (HI) is now offering remote online-proctored exams as a safe, secure, and easy way to take the PSAP Certification Exam. PSAP candidates can now schedule and take their certification exam from the comfort of their home or office on a day and time that is convenient for them.

“With the new remote online proctored exams, pump system professionals around the world can now validate their knowledge and experience by taking the PSAP certification exam from their desktop or laptop, which demonstrates HI’s continued commitment to meet the pump industry’s needs during these challenging times,” said HI Executive Director, Michael Michaud.

PSAP candidates are able to schedule the exam on any day or time and will have a live proctor administer the certification exam. Remote online proctored exams require a desktop or laptop with Windows or Apple operating system, a high-speed internet connection, a webcam (internal or external), and a microphone. A live proctor and lock-down browser are utilized to monitor and secure the examination process.

At the conclusion of the certification exam, candidates will be able to view their Pass or Fail result on their screen. Successful results are posted on the Hydraulic Institute website. For more information on remote online-proctored exams and the PSAP Certification, click here please visit or contact us via email at psap@pumps.org.

