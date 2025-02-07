Riyadh Metro Orange Line Progressing

By TBM Staff

The Saudi capital of Riyadh continues to expand its new metro network by opening four additional stations on the Orange Line (Line 3), Webuild reports. This driverless metro line, built by Webuild on behalf of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), combines cutting-edge technology with sustainability. Nine stations opened in January alone, indicating that the gradual rollout of the line is well underway. Spanning 41 km, the Orange Line (Line 3) is the longest in the entire metro network, inaugurated last November. An additional 13 stations, including the iconic Downtown Station, one of the network’s most prominent hubs, are set to open throughout the year.

The Riyadh Metro Network is a project of global significance and one of the largest infrastructure initiatives in the world dedicated to sustainable mobility. Comprising six lines that span 176 km, the network connects residential and commercial districts with cultural landmarks across the capital city. The Orange Line (Line 3), a key component of this impressive network, is set to meet the urban mobility needs of a growing population while enhancing the quality of life for both residents and visitors. This aligns with the ambitious goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The four stations that opened to the public are Dharat Al Badiah, Al Jarradiyah, Al Hilla, and First Industrial City.

In Saudi Arabia, the Webuild Group boasts a long-standing presence, with its first projects dating back to 1966. Today, the company is engaged in major initiatives, such as the high-speed Connector line and a system of three dams and a freshwater lake for Trojena, part of the ambitious NEOM development program.

In Riyadh, Webuild is constructing a massive underground parking facility with 10,500 spaces, as well as the Sang Villas Urbanization Plan. Among its completed works, the Kingdom Center in Riyadh stands out, having received the 2002 Emporis Skyscraper Award as the world’s best skyscraper for its design. Other notable achievements include more than 70 healthcare facilities and the Shoaiba-3 desalination plant, built by Fisia Italimpianti, a Webuild subsidiary specializing in water treatment and desalination.

In the field of sustainable mobility, the Webuild Group has played a key role in delivering numerous metro projects worldwide, setting benchmarks for sustainability and innovation in cities such as Milan, Naples, Rome, and internationally in Paris, Copenhagen, Athens, Doha, Sydney, New York, and San Francisco. Recent achievements include the completion of the final section of Milan’s M4 line. The Thessaloniki Metro—the first metro system in the city’s history and Greece’s first driverless metro—was also inaugurated in recent months. Currently, Webuild is involved in technically challenging projects, such as Line C of the Rome Metro and key sections of the Grand Paris Express, including the recently awarded Line 15 West and the nearly completed Line 16. Other major ongoing works include Lines 2 and 4 of the Lima Metro in Peru and the Suburban Rail Loop East in Melbourne, Australia.