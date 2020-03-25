Save-the-Date: 2020 Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course

The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course, the longest-running and most-attended course of its kind, marks its 13th year in 2020. The 2020 course returns to the University of Denver in Denver, CO, September 14-16, 2020, where leading tunnel practitioners from around the world will come together to present real-world solutions for real-world problems.

At the Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course, attendees will learn about every aspect of tunneling from planning and design to construction and management. Recent technological developments, innovative solutions to challenging tunneling projects, and leading-edge case histories will also be presented. This course is designed for both professionals new to the market and industry veterans.

Attendees of this course receive valuable networking opportunities and a chance to discuss specific projects one-on-one with world-leading experts. The annual Awards Reception provides one such night where the annual Tunnel Achievement Award is formally presented. To date, more than 1,500 people have attended the course.

The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course is organized by Dr. Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates, in conjunction with Tim Coss, Microtunneling Inc., and Jim Rush, TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine/Benjamin Media Inc.

Ozdemir is currently a consultant in the tunneling industry, having spent more than 30 years as a professor involved in tunneling, design and construction of underground structures, site investigations, excavation project management and underground mining. In 2010, he was recognized as the Outstanding Educator Award winner by the Underground Construction Association (UCA of SME).

For program and technical questions, as well as inquiries about presentation opportunities, contact Dr. Ozdemir at lozdemir1977@aol.com or 303-999-1390. For more information on sponsoring at the course contact Brittany Cline at bcline@benjaminmedia.com or call 330-315-2150.

