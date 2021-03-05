Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have identified Strabag and West End Connectors as the First Negotiations Proponents (FNPs) to design, build and finance the tunnels for the Scarborough Subway Extension and the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension projects.

Identification of the FNP is the first step in the negotiations process. IO and Metrolinx will work with each team to finalize the details of their RFP submissions to ensure that each team has a proposal that provides the best value for the province.

Upon successful conclusion of this process, each team would then proceed towards Financial Close of a contract this Spring.

IO and Metrolinx’s approach is designed to speed up construction of the tunnels. At this time, during negotiations with IO and Metrolinx, each team is permitted to undertake certain design and early works for the projects, with potential for early on-site construction mobilization at the Scarborough site. Tunnel boring is expected to begin next year.

First Negotiations Proponent for the Scarborough Subway Extension – Advance Tunnel Contract

The Strabag team includes:

Applicant Lead: Strabag AG

Construction Team: Strabag Inc.

Design Team: Arup Canada Inc., Brian Isherwood & Associates Ltd.

Financial Advisor: Strabag Inc.

First Negotiations Proponent for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension – Advance Tunnel Contract

The West End Connectors team includes:

Applicant Lead: Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc., Dragados Canada Inc., Ghella Canada Ltd.

Construction Team: Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc., Dragados Canada Inc., Ghella Canada Ltd.

Design Team: TYPSA Inc., EXP Services Inc., Dr. G. Sauer & Partners Corporation, Pedelta Canada Inc.

Financial Advisor: ACS Infrastructure Canada, Aecon Concessions, Scotiabank Capital, Ghella Investments & Partnerships

Of the shortlisted teams invited to submit bids, the FNPs were the highest ranked after the proposals were evaluated. The teams were evaluated based on criteria identified in the Request for Proposals process that began in August 2020. Criteria included design and construction methodology, approach to managing the project and the collaborative behaviors of key individuals of the Proponent teams.

The identification of Strabag and West End Connectors as FNPs is the result of an open, fair and competitive procurement process overseen by third-party fairness monitors.

The Scarborough Subway Extension Advance Tunnel scope of work includes:

Tunnelling works for the 7.8-km subway extension, from Kennedy Station to McCowan Road/Sheppard Avenue.

Design and construction of launch and extraction shafts, tunnels, as well as headwalls for emergency exit buildings and stations.

Supplying the tunnel boring machine and installing segmental precast concrete tunnel liners.

Activities necessary to build the tunnel (e.g. utility relocations, supports for shaft and headwalls, temporary power supply, lighting, ventilation, and drainage).

The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension Advance Tunnel scope of work includes:

Approximately 6 km of tunneling for the 9.2-kilometre extension.

Design and construction of launch and extraction shafts, tunnels, as well as headwalls for emergency exit buildings and stations.

Supply tunnel boring machines and install segmental precast concrete tunnel liners.

Activities necessary to build the tunnel (e.g. utility relocations, supports for shaft and headwalls, temporary power supply, lighting, ventilation, and drainage).

For more information, visit Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx.

