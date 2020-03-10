Schnabel Engineering Acquires Deere & Ault Consultants Inc.

Schnabel Engineering announced March 10 the acquisition of Deere & Ault Consultants Inc. (D&A), a water resources, civil, and geotechnical engineering services firm with locations in Longmont, Colorado, and Boise, Idaho. The addition of these two locations will expand Schnabel’s national presence, increasing the companies’ capabilities, and benefit clients and partners. The companies merged on Feb. 29, 2020.

Founded in 2005, Deere & Ault is sought-after for water resources, geotechnical, dam, tunnel and mine reclamation expertise. Led by industry veterans with decades of experience, the company provides investigation, analysis and design solutions for challenging projects. Deere & Ault brings a diverse portfolio of clients to Schnabel’s footprint, expanding the company’s skill set and encouraging new opportunities for the combined firms within the Rocky Mountain and the Western regions for Schnabel, as well as the East coast for Deere & Ault.

“I have known and respected Schnabel Engineering for many years. Over that time I have admired their technical and business capabilities and their many project accomplishments,” said Don W. Deere, Chairman of the Board at Deere & Ault Consultants, Inc. “I am excited at the merger of our two fine organizations and I am certain that we will continue to serve our clients well and accomplish many great things over the coming generations.”

An Engineering News-Record Top 250 design firm and Top 10 dam and reservoirs firm, Schnabel Engineering provides specialized expertise for the planning, study, design and construction of geotechnical, dam and tunnel engineering projects in the United States and abroad. The employee-owned company has worked in more than 140 countries since its founding in 1956 and has pioneered the use of new technology and design approaches for foundation systems and dam designs, as well as for managing risk and solving all sorts of complex infrastructure challenges. Headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, Schnabel’s workforce exceeds 400 people in 21 locations.

“Occasionally something comes along that just feels right from the onset,” says Schnabel Engineering’s CEO Walter Rabe. “The merger of our two firms is one of those occasions. We are extraordinarily similar to one another, and there is a very strong cultural alignment between our two firms. We are both incredibly committed to our employees and we are both passionate stewards of our communities. Together as one bigger and stronger firm, we will work side by side with our clients to improve many lives in the communities in which we work.”

