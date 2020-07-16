Schnabel Engineering Promotes Harrison to Associate Scientist

Schnabel Engineering promoted Andrew Harrison to Associate Scientist. Since joining Schnabel in 2018, Harrison has managed several environmental contacts with key clients within the firm’s transportation and power initiatives. Throughout his career, he has exhibited strong technical and project management experience in environmental studies, most notably in areas of regulatory compliance, NEPA assessment, and stormwater management.

Harrison shared his excitement about his new role and goals he aspires to accomplish: “I am excited about the new opportunity I have with Schnabel. Working with such a talented group of people has been a pleasure. In this role I want to continue to support our engineering services and expand our environmental consulting expertise.”

Harrison has 28 years of environmental consulting experience, serving industrial, power, federal, state, and private client sectors. A respected and trusted employee, he routinely provides senior-level technical consultation and environmental guidance to both internal and external clients. He demonstrates a thorough understanding of environmental regulatory framework and client/project regulatory needs. As an Associate with the firm, he will continue showcasing his experience in staff management, mentoring, client development, and client maintenance.

