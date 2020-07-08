Schnabel Engineering Opens New Office in Austin, TX

Schnabel Engineering is opening an office in the northern suburbs of Austin, TX — its second in the Lone Star State. Located at 12301 Research Boulevard, Suite 150, Austin will join the Dallas office to better serve communities, clients, and business partners in and around Texas.

The Austin office is led by Jeremy Young, PE, a Principal Engineer, and is a vital component of Schnabel’s strategic plan to expand dam engineering services. Young will be supported by a team of technical professionals providing dam and levee, geotechnical, tunneling, and geo-structural engineering design services in the region. When asked about this exciting opportunity Young stated, “I am incredibly grateful for all of my co-workers who spent countless hours over the past few years connecting with clients, regulators, and other project stakeholders to develop a solid foundation of professional relationships in Texas. Without their tireless efforts, I would not have this exciting opportunity to open Schnabel’s Austin office.”

Young, holding undergraduate and graduate Civil Engineering degrees from Penn State and Villanova University, respectively, has 20 years of experience with the evaluation, design, and construction of dams. Throughout his 20 year career at Schnabel, he has supported the geotechnical, hydraulic, and structural design of new dams and repairs to existing dams for a variety of clients ranging from water suppliers, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, US Army Corps of Engineers, and private entities.

An Engineering News-Record Top 250 design and Top 15 in dams and reservoirs, Schnabel Engineering provides specialized expertise for the planning, study, design and construction of geotechnical, dam and tunnel engineering projects in the United States and abroad. The employee-owned company has worked in more than 140 countries since its founding in 1956 and has pioneered the use of new technology, foundation systems and sustainable infrastructure. Headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, Schnabel’s workforce exceeds 400 people across the United States.

