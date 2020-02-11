Schrank Receives MJA’s James Wilton Award

McMillen Jacobs is pleased to announce that Joseph (Joe) Schrank is the recipient of the 2019 James Wilton Award.

Schrank has come to be known for expertise in the feasibility evaluation, design and construction management of railroad tunnel repairs and rehabilitation, including clearance improvement, and has delivered projects for CSX, Norfolk Southern, Metrolink, UPRR and BNSF. One of his more recent projects for the State of Tennessee, Cordell Hull Tunnel at Capitol Corridor, was an award-winning project and received national recognition by ACEC.

Schrank, recently promoted to Senior Associate, is currently the geotechnical lead for the Atlanta Plane Train Tunnel West Extension, where he is responsible for coordination of the geotechnical investigation for the design team, overseeing the geotechnical and drilling subconsultants, technical review and guidance of the Geotechnical Data Report, and leading the preparation of the Geotechnical Baseline Report for this progressive design-build project. He is a licensed Civil Engineer in Tennessee, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Oregon, Colorado, Montana, Georgia and Washington and has 20 years of geotechnical and tunneling engineering experience, the last 12 with McMillen Jacobs.

The James Wilton Award honors the memory of James Wilton, former Principal and President of Jacobs Associates. The Wilton Award recognizes the accomplishments and contributions made by McMillen Jacobs Associates employees. It provides an opportunity to acknowledge their innovations, implemented into either a McMillen Jacobs project or business operations, and demonstrates an individual’s commitment to quality and excellence at the firm. Those receiving this award share with Wilton the traits that made him an “engineer’s engineer”—they are innovative, hardworking, practical, and meticulous.