SEALABLE Introduces First Segment Gasket with CE Mark

Tunnel construction places high demands on the safety and quality of the construction products used. During this demanding environment, SEALABLE has reached a milestone: the innovative segment gasket “Rio Lomas” is the first of its kind to receive a CE mark – a breakthrough for tunnel construction.

As a manufacturer of gaskets for tunnel construction, SEALABLE always focuses on developing outstanding solutions. The segment seal, specially developed for use in tunnel constructions, combines technical innovation with the highest quality and performance. In order to have SEALABLE products independently tested and certified, the path via the ETA (European Technical Assessment) at the DIBt (Deutsches Institut für Bautechnik) was taken – a landmark decision that makes SEALABLE pioneers in this field.

The process for obtaining this certification is via a European Technical Assessment (ETA). From the very beginning, the responsible staff at SEALABLE carefully compiled all relevant technical information, test results and performance data. The aim was to provide the assessment body with a comprehensive picture of the innovative segment gasket and to highlight its unique properties.

The DIBt conducted an extensive technical evaluation, examining the performance, safety and durability of the SEALABLE segment seal in the specific context of tunnel construction. “While we waited anxiously for the decision of the assessment office” reported Matthias Klug, managing partner of SEALABLE Solutions GmbH, “we were full of confidence about our groundbreaking development.” The SEALABLE segment gasket “Rio Lomas” received certification and a CE mark.

Klug explains: “With the ETA, we also received a unique European Assessment Document (EAD), describing our segment gasket in detail and proves its conformity with European norms and standards.” Through the EAD (number 320014-00-0605), customers and partners can view transparent information about the performance characteristics, environmental impact and use of the SEALABLE segment seal.

The CE mark is a milestone for tunnel construction. It confirms that the SEALABLE segment gasket complies with the strict European norms and standards and meets the highest safety standards. The ETA and EAD provide customers in tunnel construction with clear proof of the quality and performance of the SEALABLE segment seal. This strengthens confidence in the product and opens new business opportunities for the company.

As the first segment gasket for tunnel construction with an ETA, SEALABLE is setting a significant turning point for the entire industry. “We hope that other manufacturers will follow this example and also follow the path to CE marking,” says Matthias Orth, Managing Director SEALABLE Solutions GmbH, adding: “This will further improve the quality and safety of construction products in tunnelling and have a positive impact on the entire industry.”

Having the first segment gasket for tunnel construction with a CE certification is a significant milestone for SEALABLE as a company. It underlines their commitment to innovation, quality and sustainability in tunnelling. Through this success, they are not only setting new standards in the industry, but also increasing trust with customers. Oliver Pasemann, Manager Product Development and member of the STUVA e.V. Research Association, concluded: “We are proud to make a positive impact on tunnelling and continue to provide groundbreaking solutions that meet the highest standards.”