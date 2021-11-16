STV Hires Engineering Director for Tunneling/Geotechnical

Sherif Hanna, P.E., has joined STV as a vice president and engineering director for the firm’s tunneling and geotechnical engineering practice. In this role, Hanna will support regional tunneling and geotechnical growth, manage projects, provide leadership for pursuits, mentor staff, and manage collaborations between various business units.

“Sherif will be key in developing our strategic approach to projects that feature a heavy underground and geotechnical focus,” said Frank Pepe, Jr., P.E., STV senior vice president and national director for tunneling and geotechnical engineering. “We are building a strong team. His contributions stand to further complement those of the established professionals already serving our clients.”

Prior to joining STV, Hanna served as vice president, managing director, and Northeast geotechnical and tunneling manager at a multinational engineering and design firm. Among many significant projects, Hanna worked in a managerial capacity in support of Phases 1 and 2 of the Second Avenue Subway for Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) New York City Transit; LaGuardia Airport Central Terminal Redevelopment for Port Authority of New York & New Jersey; replacement of the Kosciuszko Bridge over Newtown Creek, Phases 1 and 2, for New York State Department of Transportation; and New Main Line Second Track from Ronkonkoma to Farmingdale, Phases 1 and 2, for MTA Long Island Rail Road.

Hanna earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from Alexandria University. He is a licensed professional engineer in New York.

