STV Group Inc. Acquires CP&Y Inc.

STV Group Inc., has acquired CP&Y Inc., an employee-owned engineering, architectural, and field services consulting firm with a staff of over 375 professionals in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Florida, and Virginia.

The transaction formally closed on Sept. 30. CP&Y will now be known as CP&Y, an STV Company.

“This acquisition provides immediate scale in one of the fastest growing markets for infrastructure, enabling us to more profoundly serve our clients,” said Greg Kelly, P.E., STV president and chief executive officer. “Over the past few months, the STV and CP&Y leadership teams have been working together to build the foundation to ensure we are unlocking the full potential of our increased scale, creating value for our clients and professional development opportunities for our employees.”

“This is an exciting next step in our company’s history,” said Pete Patel, CP&Y’s chief executive officer. “Partnering with STV will allow us to leverage the expertise CP&Y has built over the last 40 years and propel us forward for continued growth.”

“This represents a significant opportunity for both companies to expand into new markets and provide additional support to our clients,” said J.J. Roohms, P.E., CP&Y president. “This alignment will enable the legacy of CP&Y to endure as we embark upon our next chapter through this partnership. We are proud to be joining forces with STV.”

“We want to officially welcome CP&Y to STV,” said STV Board member Billy Nand of The Pritzker Organization. STV is a portfolio company of The Pritzker Organization, L.L.C. “This acquisition is a great strategic fit and stands to benefit both STV and CP&Y, as well as the communities they serve with their transformative work.”

