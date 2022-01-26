STV Welcomes Aiello as Senior Advisor

STV, a leader in engineering, architectural, planning and program and construction management services, tapped Joe Aiello as a senior advisor for its advisory and climate adaptation, sustainability and resilience practices.

“Aiello’s unparalleled experience as a leader in both the public and private sectors will allow STV to better serve our clients. With funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act starting to roll out, his experience in guiding strategic implementation, budget and financing decisions will be key in helping our agency partners across the nation execute their complex capital programs,” said STV President and CEO Greg Kelly, P.E.

“STV is excited to have Joe’s expert hand, thought leadership and deep knowledge of sustainable infrastructure, as well as all phases of project development, governance and execution,” said STV Executive Vice President Marcos Díaz González, head of the firm’s advisory services and program management group. “Having Joe collaborate with STV’s advisory and program management professionals across all of our core market sectors will be of critical importance in bringing delivery-tested solutions to our clients.”

Aiello is a former chairman of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), having completed his six-year term in 2021 and recently retired as partner, board member and senior fellow at Meridiam Infrastructure, a P3 fund manager/developer global investment company. He is currently a senior fellow at the Fletcher School at Tufts University where he assists in creating a better understanding of implementation and financing risks related to decarbonization of the economy and in creating sustainable infrastructure. Aiello continues to serve on a number of boards in the non-profit and private sectors.

Aiello earned his Bachelor of Arts from University of Massachusetts Amherst and his Master of City Planning, Economics, Policy Analysis from Harvard University. He was elected to the National Academy of Construction in 2021.

