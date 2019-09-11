For more than 25 years, the Microtunneling Short Course has trained more than 3,600 professionals, ranging from contractors and engineers to owner agency representatives. The three-day intensive course covers the latest in emerging technologies, takes an in-depth look at subjects that can impact your job, and includes the latest technical information to ensure a successful project.
The Microtunneling Short Course, established in 1994, will take place Feb. 4-6, 2020, at the Byron R. White Stadium Club Room on the campus of the University of Colorado Boulder. The Pilot Tube Seminar will take place on Feb. 3. at the Marriott Boulder in Boulder, Colorado.
If interested in speaking at the 2020 Microtunneling Short Course, please submit the form at https://microtunnelingshortcourse.com/call-for-speakers/. Topics of interest include:
- The Submittal Process
- Guidance Systems, Long & Curved
- Machine Innovations
- Hard Rock Microtunneling
- Legal Issues
- Concrete and Polymer Concrete Pipe
- Contractor, Engineer, Owner Roundtable Discussion
- Risk Mitigation and Claims Avoidance
- Bidding & Contingency Planning
- Introduction to Microtunneling
- Geotechnical Fundamentals Layout and Logistics
- Ancillary Equipment
- Shaft Construction
- Soil Mixing and Jet Grouting
- Interlocking Steel Pipe
- Contractor Case History
- Update on ASCE C27 RCP
- CCFRPM Pipe
Presented by a panel of international experts and organized by Timothy Coss, President of Microtunneling Inc., Levent Ozdemir, President, Ozdemir & Associates, and Benjamin Media, the Microtunneling Short Course is a must-attend event for anyone involved with microtunneling.
Please contact Tim Coss with any questions at timcoss@microtunneling.com.
