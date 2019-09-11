For more than 25 years, the Microtunneling Short Course has trained more than 3,600 professionals, ranging from contractors and engineers to owner agency representatives. The three-day intensive course covers the latest in emerging technologies, takes an in-depth look at subjects that can impact your job, and includes the latest technical information to ensure a successful project.

The Microtunneling Short Course, established in 1994, will take place Feb. 4-6, 2020, at the Byron R. White Stadium Club Room on the campus of the University of Colorado Boulder. The Pilot Tube Seminar will take place on Feb. 3. at the Marriott Boulder in Boulder, Colorado.

If interested in speaking at the 2020 Microtunneling Short Course, please submit the form at https://microtunnelingshortcourse.com/call-for-speakers/. Topics of interest include:

The Submittal Process

Guidance Systems, Long & Curved

Machine Innovations

Hard Rock Microtunneling

Legal Issues

Concrete and Polymer Concrete Pipe

Contractor, Engineer, Owner Roundtable Discussion

Risk Mitigation and Claims Avoidance

Bidding & Contingency Planning

Introduction to Microtunneling

Geotechnical Fundamentals Layout and Logistics

Ancillary Equipment

Shaft Construction

Soil Mixing and Jet Grouting

Interlocking Steel Pipe

Contractor Case History

Update on ASCE C27 RCP

CCFRPM Pipe

Presented by a panel of international experts and organized by Timothy Coss, President of Microtunneling Inc., Levent Ozdemir, President, Ozdemir & Associates, and Benjamin Media, the Microtunneling Short Course is a must-attend event for anyone involved with microtunneling.

Please contact Tim Coss with any questions at timcoss@microtunneling.com.

