Submit an Abstract for the 2022 No-Dig North

The North American Society for Trenchless Technology Canadian Regional Chapters are excited to bring No-Dig North to the Beanfield Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on October 17-19, 2022.

The show will consist of two days of technical paper presentations and industry exhibits in the trenchless technology field. Pre-event Good Practices Courses will also be available to attend on Monday, October 17, 2022, followed by an opening reception for all attendees.

/**** Advertisement ****/

The Beanfield Centre combines history and state-of-the-art technology. The 160,000 square foot facility incorporates today’s most advanced technological innovations while remaining respectful to the historical aspects of the former Automotive Building.

We are currently accepting abstracts through February 1, 2022. Case studies, new products and methods, trenchless research and innovation and planned methodology changes relating to the following trenchless technologies are being accepted:

Lining/Sliplining/Coating

Pipe Bursting/Splitting Eating/Extraction

Tunneling

Microtunneling/Pipe Jacking

Horizontal Directional Drilling

Auger/Case Boring

Inspection/Maintenance Technologies

Subsurface Utility Engineering

Abstracts can be submitted here.

Registration is opening soon. For more information on sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities please contact Hannah Stakolich at hstakolich@benjaminmedia.com.