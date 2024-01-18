ACCIONA Awarded First Major Tunneling Package on the Suburban Rail Loop East Project in Melbourne

By TBM Staff

ACCIONA has been selected by the Victorian Government to deliver the first major tunnelling package of the Suburban Rail Loop East project in Melbourne, Australia, as part of the Suburban Connect consortium, together with CPB Contractors and Ghella. The contract value is AU$3.6 billion ($2.35 billion US).

The work involves the construction of a 16-kilometer section of the 26-kilometer twin tunnels of the project, including the construction of the tunnels between Cheltenham and Glen Waverley, as well as two new underground station boxes and construction works at the Southern Stabling Yard, the critical first step in the city’s public transport network transformation. Major tunnelling works are expected to commence in 2026.

The Suburban Rail Loop project will transform Melbourne’s public transport network, reshaping the city’s growth and reducing the number of vehicles on the road.

ACCIONA was established in Australia in 2002 and has become one of the continent’s leading infrastructure companies.

ACCIONA was also recently awarded the AU$1.4 billion ($0.92 billion US) contract to build the eastern section of the HumeLink power transmission line in New South Wales. The company was also awarded the contract for the design and construction of the Western Harbour Tunnel in Sydney, worth some AU$4.24 billion ($2.77 billion US), the largest construction contract in ACCIONA’s history.

Other major contracts in the country include the City Loop Upgrade in Melbourne (Victoria), the Australian city’s rail transport system in its central business district; the construction of the runway for the new Western Sydney International Airport (Nancy Bird Walton); the central section of Sydney Metro West, the new underground railway that runs through much of the country’s largest city; the removal of level crossings on the Frankston railway line in Melbourne; and before that, such landmark projects as a 41-kilometre bypass for the Toowoomba motorway and the Adelaide desalination plant.