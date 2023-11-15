The Moles Announce 2024 Outstanding Achievement in Construction Award Winners

By TBM Staff

Gary A. Almeraris and James C. “Jim” Maxwell have been selected to receive the Outstanding Achievement Awards by The Moles, a National Heavy Construction Industry Professional Organization. The awards will be presented at The Moles’ Annual Award Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Gary Almeraris will accept The Moles Member Award and Jim Maxwell will receive the Moles Non-Member Award.

Gary Almeraris, Vice President of Operations for Skanska USA Civil, is a quintessential Mole, dedicating 100% of his nearly fifty-year, heavy construction career to tunneling. Gary started as a summer intern working on the 63rd Street tunnel project under the East River in NYC and, after graduating City College of New York with a BSCE in 1976, joined McLean Grove, where he managed a series of tunnel excavation projects in NYC, Washington, D.C., and Boston. Joining Skanska/Slattery in 1987, Gary’s expertise and management skills (Gary also holds a Masters in Management from Worcester Polytechnic Institute) have made an impact on high-profile, urban mega projects including but not limited to, New York City’s DEP’s Water Tunnel No. 3 (C542); MASSDOT’s Central Artery/Tunnel, 1-93/1-90 Interchange (The Big Dig); PANYNJ’s World Trade Center Transportation Hub PATH Hall; MTACC’s 86th Street Station Cavern Mining, and Heavy Civil Structural; MTACC’s Second Avenue Subway, Route 132A Tunnels, 92nd to 63rd; DC Water’s First Street Tunnel Design/Build and Blue Plains Tunnel Design-Build, both in Washington, D.C., and CSX Howard Street Tunnel Progressive Design/Build in Baltimore, MD.

Inducted into The Moles in 1989, Gary has been actively engaged in its Education, Membership and Program Committees and progressed up the Executive Committee’s Officer ladder, becoming President of The Moles in 2021. Gary has been recognized by the heavy construction in the past, making ENR’s Top 25 Newsmakers in 2012 and receiving the UCA of SME’s Outstanding Individual Award in 2020.

The Moles 2024 Non-Member Awardee for Outstanding Achievement in Construction is Mr. James C. “Jim” Maxwell, Chairman of the Board, Hub Foundation Co. Inc., located in Chelmsford, MA. Jim entered the heavy construction industry working for the pile driving business founded by his father, Francis Maxwell. At the time Jim took ownership of the company in 1981, Hub had ten full-time employees executing approximately $1.5 million dollars annually in pile driving contracts. By 1990, recognizing that the American drilling revolution had come to New England, Jim invested in Hub’s first drill rig, buying the first SoilMec in the United States. Under Jim’s leadership, Hub increased its capabilities to include micropiles and drilled shafts as well as underpinning and SOE and in the last five years, Hub has joined the slurry wall, load bearing element and ground improvement markets. Currently, Hub performs approximately $50 million in revenue annually and has 120 full-time employees. Hub Foundation is known for tackling some of the most geotechnically challenging projects in New England, both public and private, including Logan Airport Light Pier and its partnership with Keller on the Green Line Extension.

Throughout his career, Jim has been extremely active in the Association of Drilled Shaft Contractors (ADSC). He was instrumental in the conception and execution of the ADSC’s Anchored Earth Retention School and until recently, was the instructor in the critical “Role of the Driller” segment of the program. As a Trustee of the Industry Advancement Fund, Jim awarded numerous scholarships for engineering students interested in the deep foundations industry. In addition, he vetted research proposed for anchored earth, micropile, and drilled shaft technologies and allocated research funds accordingly. Jim was the first recipient to receive the ADSC’s Northeast Chapter Living Legend Award, which was created to honor Jim and has been given out to only one other recipient since. Jim was also a long-time member of the Foundation and Marine Contractors Association of New England.

Gary and Jim are well-respected, leading experts in the heavy construction industry, yet both enthusiastically make the time and gain their greatest satisfaction from mentoring students and sharing their extensive knowledge with colleagues.

