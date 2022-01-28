Traylor-Aecon Awarded Annacis Water Supply Tunnel Contract

Aecon Group Inc. announced that Traylor-Aecon General Partnership, a consortium comprised of Aecon (40%) and Traylor Bros Inc. (60%) has been awarded a $288 million contract by Metro Vancouver (Greater Vancouver Water District) for the Annacis Water Supply Tunnel, Fraser River Crossing project in British Columbia. Aecon’s share of the contract will be added to its Construction segment backlog in the first quarter of 2022.

The scope of work includes the construction of two deep vertical shafts, one on each side of the Fraser River, connected by a 2,350-m tunnel between New Westminster and Surrey, as well as the installation of a watermain, valve chambers and surface piping. Construction is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022, with anticipated completion in the second quarter of 2027.

“This complex, multi-year project further strengthens our diverse backlog in Western Canada and demonstrates our position as the partner-of-choice in the civil construction market for tunneling and water infrastructure projects,” said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc. “This project will ensure the sustainable, reliable supply of clean drinking water for growing communities. As we continue to execute the Second Narrows Water Supply Tunnel project with Traylor, we are pleased to strengthen our partnership and further our relationship with Metro Vancouver.”

Additional information about the project is available on the Metro Vancouver website.

