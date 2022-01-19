 
Traylor-Sundt JV Wins IPL Section 19 Long Tunnel Crossing Project

Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) has selected the TraylorSundt Joint Venture (TSJV) to construct the IPL Section 19 Long Tunnel Crossings project (PL19TUN).

The entire IPL Project is an integrated water delivery transmission system in the Dallas area consisting of 150 miles of pipeline, three new lake pump stations, and three new booster pump stations delivering a required capacity of 350 million gallons per day (MGD) of raw water to North Central Texas. TRWD and the City of Dallas Water Utilities currently serve over 4.1 million residents and the IPL will allow these agencies to continue supporting regional community and economic growth.

The Section 19 Long Tunnel project includes two EPB TBM tunnels totaling 10,944 lf; two microtunneling runs totaling 1,727 lf; 191 lfof hand-mined tunnel; and installation of 84-in. diameter carrier pipe throughout. Notice to proceed is anticipated in February, with expected completion in early 2026.

Source: Traylor Brothers

