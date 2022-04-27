Trenchless Technology Accepting Project of the Year Nominations

Trenchless Technology is accepting nominations for its 2022 Projects of the Year competition. Projects of the Year are awarded in two categories – New Installation and Rehabilitation – based on the following criteria: Technical Advancements; Technical Complexity; Milestones and Records; Interaction and Cooperation; and Industry Advancement.

Projects completed between June 19, 2021, and June 17, 2022, are eligible for nomination. Only North American Projects are recognized. Winners will be featured in the October 2022 issue of Trenchless Technology and officially honored at the NASTT 2023 No-Dig Show. Winners will be announced on September 22, 2022, as part of World Trenchless Day.

Submission deadline is June 17, 2022.

Any questions, please contact Editor Sharon Bueno at sbueno@benjaminmedia.com or call 330.315.2196, or click here.