Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced Sept. 17 an update to its core real-time monitoring software—Trimble 4D Control. Building on the recently released version 5.0, this update delivers support for Senceive’s wireless monitoring systems, streamlining the configuration process for users and delivering real-time data from geotechnical sensors to one common platform. By receiving data through Senceive’s wireless gateways into Trimble 4D Control software, project stakeholders can quickly and easily monitor critical infrastructure such as buildings surrounding construction sites, rail and tunnel projects as well as mines, dams and bridges.

The announcement was made in Stuttgart, Germany at INTERGEO 2019, the world’s largest conference on geodesy, geoinformatics and land management.

Robust and powerful, Trimble 4D Control software provides unparalleled movement analysis as well as extensive support for a wide variety of monitoring sensors—from total stations to piezometers and crack gauges to GNSS reference receivers. In addition, multiple monitoring sites can be managed from a single, customizable platform that enables visualization, performs rigorous analysis and provides alerts, which are essential for real-time automated monitoring applications.

“The recent release of version 5.0 focused on simplifying workflows and reducing the time needed to set up a monitoring project,” said Lisa Wetherbee, business area director for Trimble Monitoring Solutions. “The integration with Senceive builds on our commitment to continuously enhance the user experience when using Trimble 4D Control. By adding support for more wireless monitoring systems, we are making it easier to access real-time data from a wide variety of geotechnical sensors available for monitoring projects around the world.”

The updated Trimble 4D Control version is available now through Trimble’s Distribution Channel. To learn more, click here.

