Two Southland Holdings Projects Receive International Tunneling Awards

Southland Holdings LLC has been awarded two international tunneling awards from New Civil Engineer. Recognition includes Tunneling Project of the Year (over $150m) for the Kaneohe/Kailua Sewer Tunnel Project and Outstanding Contribution to a Project for the Jollyville Transmission Main Tunnel.

For the Jollyville Transmission Main Tunnel located in Austin, Texas, Southland Contracting Inc., a subsidiary of Southland Holdings, was lauded for project innovations related to unique environmental conditions and endangered cave-dwelling invertebrates encountered in the project area within the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve. The $87-million, 10-ft diameter tunnel transports water over 350 ft below ground from the City of Austin’s Water Treatment Plant No. 4 to the Jollyville Reservoir, where it is distributed to Austin businesses and residents.

A public outreach program contributed to community support and positive client feedback regarding zero environmental impacts to groundwater and surface water.

The Kaneohe/Kailua Sewer Tunnel Project was recognized as Tunneling Project of the Year (over $150m). The Southland/Mole joint venture, both subsidiaries of Southland Holdings, successfully implemented the first use of a tunnel boring machine (TBM) in the State of Hawaii and Island of Oahu. The project conveys wastewater from the Kaneohe Wastewater Pre-Treatment Facility to the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant to prevent overflows and spills during heavy rain events.

Working within unique island conditions, Southland/Mole coordinated closely with state, city and county environmental permitting and enforcement agencies to ensure minimal impact to the project’s surrounding areas. Groundwater controls, community engagement and equipment procurement and logistics were also significant factors for success.

“We are honored to receive these awards and realize it would not be possible without our most valuable investment, our employees,” said Frank Renda, CEO of Southland Holdings. “Each team members’ high-level of technical expertise and tireless work on behalf of our clients and teaming partners are what made these projects successful. We are pleased to add international recognition to our portfolio of awards as we continue to grow as a leading provider of heavy civil construction services.”

The awards gala, held at the Grosvenor House in London on Dec. 7, 2017, recognized public and private design and construction companies, as well as suppliers and clients, from across the world. For eight years, The Tunneling Awards have recognized top-level performance in tunneling expertise. A full list of winners can be found here.

Southland Holdings, LLC, is a family company that values safety and the well-being of employees above all. A multifaceted industry leader, the company is one of the world’s largest heavy civil construction firms. Southland Holdings operates through the combined strengths of five companies: Southland Contracting, Oscar Renda Contracting, Johnson Bros. Contracting, Mole and Heritage Asphalt. For more information, click here.

