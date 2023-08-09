Las Vegas City Council Approves Extension of Loop into Downtown

By TBM Staff

The Boring Company’s application to expand the Vegas Loop into downtown Las Vegas was approved by the Las Vegas City Council on June 15, 2022. On July 19, 2023, they approved an expansion of tunnels through downtown Las Vegas, which would be funded and constructed by The Boring Company. This will help the company accomplish its plan of creating a 68-mile system for the Las Vegas valley.

While stations in the downtown area are not finalized at this time, proposed ones include downtown Las Vegas hotels, Area 15 and four civic stations.

The Vegas Loop is privately funded, express, underground, zero-emissions public transportation system. Passengers are transported in Tesla Model X and Ys.

Currently, it is a 2.2-mile tunnel transportation system with four surface stations and one subsurface station.

Vegas Loop Overview