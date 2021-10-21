VINCI Wins Contract to Build Storm Sewer in Toronto

VINCI Construction, via its subsidiary Bessac (Soletanche Bachy), specialized in microtunelling, in a consortium with Canadian company EBC, has won the contract to build the Fairbank-Silverthorn Storm Trunk Sewer System for the City of Toronto.

The project, worth C$184 million (approximately €124 million) includes the construction of the main gravity storm trunk sewer, built with a tunnel boring machine designed and manufactured by Bessac. It also comprises the building of 21 access shafts and several other works (sections of local storm sewers by microtunneling, open-trench construction of a storm sewer section, construction of a storm drain outfall for the release of water in the natural environment).

Work is expected to last 31 months.

This project is part of the City of Toronto Basement Flooding Protection Program. It will reduce the impacts of heavy rainfall and sewer backups for more than 4,600 homes over an area of 140 hectare.

