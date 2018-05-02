Three private-sector teams will be invited to submit technical proposals and prices to design and construct the I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has concluded its evaluation of Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) with the shortlisting of private-sector teams, with three submitting SOQs to the department on March 2, 2018, in response to a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) dated Dec.15, 2017.

“These three candidate teams are strong contenders for the next steps in the competitive process,” said Stephen C. Brich, VDOT commissioner. “We are looking forward to learning more about each team’s specific plans and capabilities to deliver this vital project.”

The RFQ gave the teams the option of submitting an SOQ under both or either a bored tunnel construction method or an immersed tube tunnel construction method. Both construction methods are currently under consideration by the department. The shortlisted teams are below in alphabetical order:

1. Hampton Roads Capacity Constructors

Lead contractors: Fluor Enterprises Inc. / The Lane Construction Corp. / Traylor Bros. Inc. / Dragages Civil Works Virginia Inc.

Lead designer: AECOM Technical Services Inc.

Design support: Michael Baker International / Royal HaskoningDHV and Witteveen+Bos Joint Venture / Mueser Rutledge Consulting Engineers

Shortlisted for bored tunnel and immersed tube tunnel construction methods.

2. Hampton Roads Connector Partners

Lead contractors: Dragados USA Inc. / VINCI Construction Grands Projets SAS / Dodin Campenon Bernard SAS Joint Venture

Lead designer: I-64 Design Joint Venture (HDR Engineering Inc. / Mott MacDonald)

Design support: Whitman Requardt and Associates LLP / Harris Miller Miller & Hanson Inc. / Precision Measurements Inc. / AI Engineers Inc. / GET Solutions Inc. / Mattern & Craig / Athavale Lystad & Associates Inc./ Diversified Property Services Inc.

Shortlisted for bored tunnel and immersed tube tunnel construction methods.

3. Skanska Kiewit Joint Venture

Lead contractors: Skanska USA Civil Southeast Inc. / Kiewit Infrastructure Co.

Lead designer: WSP USA Inc.

Design support: COWI / Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc / CAPITA

Shortlisted for immersed tube tunnel construction method

All three teams will be invited to submit detailed technical proposals and binding prices in fall 2018 for one tunnel construction method. Further information on the procurement will be provided in a draft Request for Proposals (RFP) targeted for release in May 2018.

The HRBT expansion construction will build a new four-lane bridge-tunnel and widen the existing four-lane segments of I-64 between Settlers Landing and I-564, to ease congestion between Hampton and Norfolk. The contract award is anticipated in early 2019 with project completion targeted in 2024.

