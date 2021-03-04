Webuild Group Selected as Best Bidder for Fortezza-Ponte Gardena Railway

Webuild Group has been selected as best bidder to design and build a €1.07-billion high-capacity railway for about 22.5 km that would extend from the Brenner Base Tunnel between Fortezza and Ponte Gardena.

The selection comes after the Group was recently announced as best bidder for a €1.26-billion project to design and build sections B2 and C of the Pedemontant Lombarda highway project, bringing to about €2.3 billion the combined value of the two new possible projects.

Commissioned by Rete Ferroviaria Italiana S.p.A. (RFI) to a consortium led by Webuild Group with a 51% stake and Implenia as partner, this latest project would expand by four times, mostly underground, the Verona-Fortezza line at the southern end of the Brenner Base Tunnel along the Munich-Verona railway axis. It would include underground interconnections and other works for Ponte Gardena. It would also improve the Munich-Verona line by adopting standards that exceed the speed and performance limits of the existing line, which currently obliges trains to travel at relatively slower speeds, especially on inclines.

Webuild is already working on three major construction sites for the Brenner Base Tunnel, an iconic project for sustainable mobility in Europe. The sites include Mules 2-3, the main section at the Italian end of the tunnel with 75 km of tunnels; Lot Tulfes-Pfons that includes underground civil works for 38 km of tunnels; and the underground crossing of the Isarco River, near the southern exit of the Brenner Base Tunnel before the Fortezza station.

At a planned 64 km, the Brenner Base Tunnel will become the longest railway tunnel in the world and a key part of the Scandinavian-Mediterranean Corridor of the Trans-European Network (TEN-T), aimed at improving railway connections across the continent.

Webuild is involved in a number of sustainable mobility projects related to TEN-T in Italy and elsewhere. For the Scandinavia-Mediterranean Corridor, it is working on the Naples-Cancello and Apice-Hirpinia sections of the high-speed/high-capacity between Naples and Bari. In Sicily, it is working on Bicocca-Catenanuova section of the Palermo-Catania rail line. Along the TEN-T’s Rhine-Alpine Corridor, which will link the ports of Genoa and Rotterdam, there is the Terzo Valico dei Giovi, a high-speed/high-capacity railway among Genoa, Turin and Milan.

