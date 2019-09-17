Worker Killed in Crane Accident at St. Louis Tunnel Construction Site

An SAK Construction worker was killed on the Deer Creek Tunnel site in Shrewsbury, Missouri, in the early morning of Sept. 17 after being struck by a crane, according to multiple news sources. Reports indicate the that accident occurred on the surface.

The identity of the work has not been released pending notification of the victim’s family. According to a report, the worker had been working at the site for two weeks.

“Obviously it’s a very sad situation we have right now,” MSD spokesman Sean Hadley said. “It’s unfortunate because it is heavy equipment that we’re dealing with here and it’s something that, we don’t expect to happen, but the worst did happen today.”

The Deer Creek Sanitary Tunnel comprises 21,000 ft of 19-ft diameter bored tunnel. It is part of Project Clear, a $4.7 billion, 23-year program for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) to reduce pollution to the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

