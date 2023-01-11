World’s Largest Combined Rectangular Pipe Jacking Machine Ready for Shenzhen Metro Line 12

On Jan. 6, 2023, world’s largest combined rectangular pipe jacking machine CREC 1179, developed and manufactured by China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co. Ltd. (CREG), successfully rolled off the production line in Zhengzhou, Henan province.

With 11.29m width and 13.55m height, CREC 1179 is composed of upper and lower equipment and has the world’s largest tunnel face up to now, and it will be used for the construction of Shasan Station on Shenzhen Metro Line 12. This machine will go through the commercial district which should control the ground settlements strictly. Therefore, CREC 1179 is designed with multiple cutter heads cooperated by multiple screw conveyors and adopts the micro-benching tunneling technique and the attitude measurement and control system to realize the excavation with shallow overburden, large section and zero gap, which could guarantee the safe, high-quality and high efficient construction and provide new solution for the construction of metro station.

