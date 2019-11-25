WSP Acquires Australia-based Elton Consulting

WSP Global Inc. announced that it has acquired Elton Consulting Group Pty Ltd (“Elton Consulting”), a 115-employee consulting firm based in Sydney in Australia, with additional offices across the country. This transaction was financed using WSP’s available cash and credit facilities.

“This acquisition supports WSP’s 2019-2021 Global Strategic Plan’s objective to diversify into strategic advisory areas, and the firm’s commitment to offering clients a broader range of consulting services,” commented Alexandre L’Heureux, President & CEO of WSP. “We look forward to welcoming all our new colleagues to WSP.”

Guy Templeton, President & CEO of WSP in Australia & New Zealand said: “Our clients have told us that strategic advice, urban and regional planning, as well as early and consistent community engagement are increasingly critical to their success. Elton Consulting’s skills base and deep experience add depth to WSP’s existing capabilities and combined with their other services, we have a truly powerful offering.”

Kim Anson, Elton Consulting CEO added: “In addition to a similar culture, WSP and Elton Consulting share a genuine commitment to working collaboratively with our clients to make a difference to our cities and regions, communities and organizations. Together we will develop even more creative and comprehensive consulting solutions.”

Founded in 1989, Elton Consulting provides strategic advice to government, private sector and not-for-profits across multiple sectors – infrastructure, property and human services. Its services offerings include, among others, urban and regional planning, social sustainability, strategy and policy, bid strategy and preparation and design services.

As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP provides engineering and design services to clients in the transportation and infrastructure, property and buildings, environment, power and energy, resources and industry sectors, as well as offering strategic advisory services. WSP has a staff of approximately 50,000 people globally.

