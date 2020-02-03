WSP Acquires LT Environmental

WSP on Jan. 6 announced that it has acquired U.S.-based environmental consulting firm LT Environmental (LTE). The move is aligned with WSP’s 2019-2021 Global Strategy. In addition to expanding WSP’s geographic presence in the United States (most particularly the Rocky Mountain West), this acquisition will strengthen the firm’s expertise in the Environmental sector.

“This transaction will enable us to fulfill our strategic ambitions of our activities in the Rocky Mountain West region, while solidifying our expertise in the environmental sector,” noted Lou Cornell, President and Chief Executive Officer of WSP in the U.S.

Tom Murphy, LTE’s President & CEO commented, “Becoming a member of WSP is great news for our company and employees. By joining WSP, we will significantly strengthen our competitive position in the Western US, while providing us with access to a global network and the expertise of one of the leading firms in our industry.”

Headquartered in Colorado, with regional offices in Texas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah and Wyoming, LTE has approximately 140 employees. It provides a wide range of services to public and private clients active in Site Investigation, Remediation, Water Resources, Air Quality and Chemical & Materials Management.

In other decent developments, WSP closed its previously announced acquisition of Ecology & Environment (E & E). The 775-employee environmental consulting firm is based on Lancaster, New York.

