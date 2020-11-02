WSP USA Projects Recognized in America’s Transportation Awards Top 12

WSP USA, a leading engineering and professional services consultancy, had 11 projects receive regional recognition by the America’s Transportation Awards. Four projects are among 12 finalists “credited with making travel across America safer, better, and more accessible to motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians alike.”

The awards program, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, American Automobile Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, aims to shine a spotlight on why reliable transportation infrastructure is vital to everyday life and the importance of available funding to implement critical projects.

The 2020 regional awardees were grouped by project size and selected in four categories: operations excellence, best use of technology and innovation and quality of life/community development. By region, the projects on which WSP performed, include (linked projects indicate national award finalists):

Northeast Association of State Transportation Officials (NASTO)

New Jersey Department of Transportation – Route 72, Manahawkin Bay Bridges – Contract 4

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation – Penn Street Bridge Rehabilitation

Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (WASHTO)

Southeastern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO)

North Carolina Department of Transportation – Marc Basnight Bridge / Herbert C. Bonner Bridge Replacement

Florida Department of Transportation – SunTrax Phase 1

“We work closely with our clients to support the delivery of some of the nation’s most complex and important projects,” said Joe Pulicare, president of U.S. Transportation at WSP. “It is an honor to see some of them recognized as part of this year’s America’s Transportation Awards.”

The three top scoring submissions from each region will compete for two national awards — the Grand Prize and The People’s Choice Award — both which come with an award of $10,000 for charitable donation or scholarship support.

National winners will be honored at the 2020 AASHTO Virtual Annual Meeting, being held Nov. 9-12.

