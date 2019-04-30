WSP USA Will Be Carbon Neutral In 2019

As the world moves forward to meet the imperative of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting our environment, WSP USA, a leading engineering and professional services consultancy, has announced its intent to become carbon neutral across its U.S. operations, including all offices and employee business travel, in 2019.

“Our carbon neutrality commitment fulfills an important social compact,” said Gregory A. Kelly, president and CEO of WSP USA. “We recognize that, in tune with our clients, taking a leadership role in addressing climate change is a must. For societies and the environment to thrive, we believe that we must hold ourselves accountable for tomorrow.”

To support this commitment, WSP will actively manage its own greenhouse gas (GHG) impacts, systematically reducing its impact through energy efficiency, transportation and travel efficiency, in addition to sourcing renewable energy. The company will also pursue high-impact carbon offsets.\

This initiative is just one component of an interrelated approach to sustainability across its operations and supply chain, emphasizing waste and water management, procurement, the health and wellness of its staff, and community engagement, in addition to GHG emissions.

“WSP prides itself on creating an environment where our employees can catalyze change,” Kelly said. “Our culture is to empower employees, encouraging them to turn challenges into opportunities and hold ourselves to standards beyond the norm. That is at the heart of this initiative. As our company continues to grow, the impact and influence of our comprehensive carbon neutral practices will have far-reaching benefits beyond our projects and our clients.”

WSP’s carbon neutral commitment builds on the company’s global commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its operations and is a tangible demonstration of the firm’s focus on delivering future-orientated strategies – not just for clients, but for its own operations. Decarbonization is a core focus area and WSP actively supports clients across the world in establishing and implementing carbon neutrality in a range of sectors. A recent article for GRESB by WSP highlights the need for greater awareness and action for the construction of energy-efficient buildings that reduce carbon emissions.

WSP’s multidisciplinary sustainability team brings together strategic thinking, industry leadership and technical insight, integrated with the firm’s buildings, transportation and infrastructure, water and environment and advisory capabilities.