WTC 2020 Kuala Lumpur Moving to Digital Platform

The International Tunnelling Association (ITA) and the Institution of Engineers-Malaysia (IEM) announced that the World Tunnel Congress (WTC) 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, scheduled from Sept. 11-17, 2020, will be moved to a fully digital platform due to the impacts of COVID-19, including border restrictions and health risks associated with international travel and the assembly of large meetings.

IEM commits to refund 70% of monies already paid to WTC2020 by sponsors, exhibitors and registered participants and 100% refund for the charges paid by registered participants for side events such as Gala dinner, site visits etc. This refund includes about 8.5% from ITA by waiving all of its entitlements as agreed by ITA.

The digital WTC 2020 is currently in preparation at no extra cost for those already registered and all sponsors, exhibitors and registrants would be notified of the format for the digital event soon by the Organizing Committee of WTC 2020. A digital book of proceedings will also be made available to all registrants. The dates for the digital WTC 2020 remain unchanged from Sept. 11-17, 2020.

The organizers regret the disruption and look forward to the tunneling community safely meeting again to discuss the issues that mobilize our industry and inspire our world.

