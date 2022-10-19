 
Abstracts for the 57th U.S. Rock Mechanics / Geomechanics Symposium Being Sought

The American Rock Mechanics Association invites you to submit an abstract to the 57th U.S. Rock Mechanics / Geomechanics Symposium in Atlanta, Georgia, on 25-28 June 2023. For information, click here.

The technical program will focus on advances and innovative applied research in rock mechanics and geomechanics. Technical tours and field trips are planned. Short courses and workshops will be held prior to the symposium.

Key Information
Symposium Dates: 25-28 June 2022
Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
Abstract Deadline: 8 November 2022
Author Notification: 6 January 2023
Paper Submittal: 23 February 2023

