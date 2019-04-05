Aldea Services Adds Povill to Ontario Office

Aldea Services announced the appointment of Antonio Garcia Povill to the position of Senior Structural Engineer in the Markham, Ontario, office. Povill is an award-winning structural engineer with nearly 30 years of global experience.

Povill has participated either as a design engineer or lead structural engineer in the design of large civil engineering structures, including 17 underground metro stations, tunnel approach portals, motorway cut-and-cover projects, underground water storage tanks and underground garages, as well as bridges, viaducts and foundations.

/**** Advertisment ****/

“The tunneling industry requires a multitude of talents. Antonio has the kind of experience that makes him a valuable asset to us on any project,” said Bob Goodfellow, president of Aldea Services. “We are delighted that Antonio chose to take a leap of faith across the Atlantic and join Aldea Services.”

“In the course of my career I’ve worked in large firms and small and have run my own company. I am really looking forward to working within the family environment that Aldea has, and the increased responsibility and client interactions that come with this environment,” Povill said.

RELATED: Aldea Services Welcomes Maguire, Announces Corporate Changes