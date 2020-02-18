Brokk Offers BCP Planer For Controlled Material Removal

Brokk, a leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, offers the BCP Planer Attachment for controlled material removal on walls, floors and ceilings for cleaning, renovation and restoration applications. The three models in the BCP series are specially designed to work with Brokk remote-control demolition machines and offer up to 7 times the speed of handheld options while providing greater precision and safety for grinding, brushing or removing concrete, glue, carpet, tile and other materials. Hood and vacuum connections are also available, enabling operation in contaminated environments such as asbestos and nuclear applications.

“Our industry continues to prioritize safer, more efficient options, and Brokk remains at the forefront with innovations that allow contractors to work smarter — and safer — not harder,” said Lars Lindgren, president of Brokk Inc. “With the BCP Planer, our customers can tackle more jobs in more industries with confidence. The attachment streamlines removal applications by eliminating the need for bulky scaffolding and additional manpower and offers a degree of precision that handheld options just can’t match.”

The high-efficiency BCP Planer offers contractors a revolutionary new option for quickly and precisely removing deteriorated or contaminated concrete, adhesives or other materials in a number of applications including industrial cleaning, abatement, bridge repair and many more. With a maximum cutting depth of 1/4 inch (.64 centimeters) per pass — 1/2 inch (1.3 centimeter) combined — and automatic leveling in all directions, the BCP Planer provides high-quality, even removal across a wide area, unlike handheld options which often provide uneven results. For hazardous material removal, this creates significant savings by removing only the contaminated material and reducing waste handling costs. The BCP Planer offers 360-degree rotation which allows contractors to work at any angle, including overhead, for maximum efficiency.

A selection of cutting drums for different operations further increases versatility. And with drum replacement taking less than 5 minutes, contractors can quickly switch from removing concrete to removing plaster, glue and Asbestos.

The BCP Planer is fully remote controlled from the Brokk control box, increasing operator safety and comfort over handheld options. In overhead applications, the BCP Planer and Brokk’s remote-controlled technology offers increased safety by moving crewmembers outside the danger zone, eliminating the risk of falling concrete and scaffolding missteps. An integrated dust suction feature that works with the contractor’s preexisting vacuum system further increases safety by capturing harmful dust particles.

The BCP Planer comes in three sizes designed for specific Brokk models. The BCP 215 pairs with the Brokk 110 or 120D. The attachment has a 10-inch (25.4-centimeter) drum and a stroke length of 51 inches (129.5 centimeters). The BCP 250 pairs with the Brokk 200 and has the same drum width as the 215 but offers a slightly larger working area with a travel length of 60 inches (152.4 centimeters). The largest in the series is the BCP 350, designed for the Brokk 300, 500 and 520D. This model has a drum width of 13 inches (33.2 centimeters) and a stroke length of 55 inches (139.7 centimeters).

The BCP Planer is just one of many efficiency-enhancing attachments available from Brokk that allow operators to expand their options.

