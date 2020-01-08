Brokk Offers New Darda Multi Cutter Attachment

Brokk, the world’s leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, offers a new steel cutting tool for mid-size Brokk machines. The MC300 Multi Cutter, manufactured by Brokk’s sister company, Darda, offers the highest cutting force with low weight. It promotes safe and efficient cutting of steel material, utility lines and cables in a variety of industries, including demolition, soft gut/surgical demolition, remediation, construction and nuclear.

“The combination of the MC300 Multi Cutter and a Brokk machine makes a powerful pair,” said Lars Lindgren, president of Brokk Inc. “Traditionally, size has been equated with power. With these products, you are getting the best of both worlds. You get incredible power and performance in a package that is easy to transport and will get you into those confined spaces.”

/**** Advertisement ****/

The MC300 can be used on Brokk 200 and 300 models. It is 50 inches (127 centimeters) long, 12 inches wide (30.5 centimeters) and 21 inches (53 centimeters) high. Weighing in at only 639 pounds (290 kilograms), it still has a cutting force of 60 tons (590 kilonewtons). The MC300 also features a hydraulic 360-degree rotary drive for exact positioning and a 14-inch wide (36 centimeter) jaw opening to handle a variety of metals. The design also allows operators to sharpen rather than replace jaws.

Combining the MC300 Multi Cutter with a Brokk machine provides several benefits. Hard-to-reach areas become accessible thanks to the Brokk machine’s remote capabilities and arms that extend as far as 21 feet, 4 inches (6.5 meters). Add the MC300’s cutting power, and contractors have an effective, solution for reaching and cutting supply lines, pipes, cables and steel beams that would otherwise be difficult to reach. This maximizes efficiency and minimizes labor costs.

The MC300 enhances safety by eliminating the need for workers to climb scaffolds and ladders with handheld tools or to use torches for cutting steel. This reduces the risk for falls, fire hazards and exposure to harmful emissions.

The MC300 Multi Cutter enhances the line of nearly 20 Brokk attachments, allowing operators to quickly interchange parts for greater versatility. Brokk supplies a wide range of remote-controlled machinery and attachments around the world to maximize productivity, improve efficiency and promote safety.

RELATED: Avanti International Expands Product Offerings in Easy-to-Use Dual-Cartridges