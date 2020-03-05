Brokk Offers G32 Grapple For Soft Demolition, Separation and Sorting

Brokk, a leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, offers the compact G32 grapple for soft demolition, separation and sorting. The G32 is specially designed for the Brokk 70, the company’s most compact machine, increasing versatility and efficiency for interior and top-down demolition applications.

“Helping customers expand their capabilities with new technology is Brokk’s primary goal,” said Lars Lindgren, president of Brokk Inc. “Demolition is a broad industry with many varied applications. Having a machine that’s only good for one or two isn’t efficient. That’s why we offer an extensive line of attachments specially designed to work with our machines. With the G32 grapple, Brokk 70 operators can easily add one more application to their demolition resume.”

The G32 grapple is designed to optimize the application flexibility of Brokk’s smallest electric robot. The Brokk 70 boasts 9.8 kilowatts of power with a hydraulic output of 5.5 kilowatts. At just 35 inches (880 millimeters) tall and 23.5 inches (597 millimeters) wide, the Brokk 70 fits through narrow doorways and into tight spaces, making it ideal for interior demolition applications. And with a base weight of just 1,235 pounds (560 kilograms), it can be transported on an ordinary passenger elevator, making it ideal for top-down demolition projects in urban areas.

When paired with the Brokk 70, the G32 can provide significant time and cost savings over manual methods for soft demolition applications in tight, confined spaces. The G32 grapple features a 12.8-inch (32.5-centimeter) jaw opening. One fixed and one movable jaw means the G32 can firmly grasp structural elements such as drywall, ceiling sections, piping and HVAC ducts, while a 360-degree hydraulic rotation circuit allows for fast and accurate positioning. Using the Brokk machine in these situations eliminates the need for harnessed workers on ladders or scaffolding manually cutting or pulling down structural elements.

Additionally, the precision and flexibility of the remote-controlled demolition machine with the grapple attachment makes it easy to pick up and sort even small debris. Boltable grip plates facilitate picking and sorting, allowing operators to complete those tasks without switching attachments.

