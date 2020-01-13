DFI Announces Board of Trustees Election Results

DFI’s membership voted to elect two new members to the DFI Board of Trustees and re-elected three members. Their terms began on Jan. 1, 2020.

The newly elected trustees are Peter Faust, Dipl.-Ing., of Malcolm Drilling, and Franz-Werner Gerressen, Dipl.-Ing., of Bauer Maschinen.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Faust, vice president of business development at Malcolm Drilling Company, has over 25 years of professional experience in the design and construction of foundations. After being involved in project management and engineering of large and complex infrastructure projects in Asia and Europe he joined Malcolm in 2006. Since then, he has been involved in the design and construction of numerous foundation projects throughout the entire U.S. He serves on DFI’s Drilled Shaft and Auger Cast-In-Place Pile and Drilled Displacement Pile Committees. He graduated from Technical University Graz in Austria with a master’s in geotechnical engineering.

Gerressen is the director of the Construction Methods Development Department at Bauer Maschinen.

He joined Bauer in 1992 and has held several positions including head of both the CSV-Soil Stabilization Department and Soil Improvement Department, head of the Diaphragm/Cut-off Walls Specialist Department and head of the testing laboratory for building materials. He serves as the trustee liaison for DFI’s Soil Mixing Committee. He has a degree in civil engineering from the Technical University of Aachen, Germany.

David Paul, P.E., Paul Geotek Engineering; Howard Perko, Ph.D., P.E., Magnum Piering; and Lori Simpson, P.E., G.E., Langan, were re-elected by the membership to serve another term.

The current officers of the DFI Board of Trustees for 2020-2021 are Matthew Janes, M.B.A., P.Eng., Isherwood Associates, president; Michael H. Wysockey, Ph.D., P.E., Thatcher Engineering, vice president; Gianfranco Di Cicco, Bauer Foundation, treasurer; and James O. Johnson, Condon-Johnson & Associates, secretary.

RELATED: President’s Awards Presented at DFI Annual Conference