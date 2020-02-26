The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust has awarded three of the four Langan Engineering & Environmental Services Legacy Scholarships. The fund was established in 2015 with a $200,000 donation from Langan Engineering and Environmental Services and an additional contribution of more than $100,000 generously made by many principals of Langan.

The fund, which provides scholarships to civil engineering students focusing on geotechnical and/or environmental engineering, includes four scholarships honoring former distinguished members of Langan:

/**** Advertisement ****/

The Bernard F. Langan Scholarship at Purdue University

The Dennis J. Leary Memorial Scholarship at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

The Donald J. Murphy Memorial Scholarship at NYU Tandon School of Engineering

The George P. Kelley Memorial Scholarship at Drexel University

The 2019 recipient of the $5,000 Bernard F. Langan Scholarship at Purdue University is graduate student Rameez Ali Raja. After serving 17 years in the Pakistan Army Corps of Engineers, Raja has earned his M.S. from Purdue and is continuing as a Ph.D. candidate.

The 2019 recipient of the $5,000 Donald J. Murphy Memorial Scholarship at NYU Tandon School of Engineering is senior Maria Dominique (Nikki) Ong. Upon graduation, she is pursuing an M.S. in environmental engineering.

The 2019 recipient of the $5,000 George P. Kelley Memorial Scholarship at Drexel University is junior Andrew David Risser. Once he receives his B.S. in civil engineering, Risser plans to pursue an M.S. in geotechnical engineering.

Donations to the Langan Engineering and Environmental Services Legacy Scholarship Fund can be made online at www.dfitrust.org.

RELATED: DFI Educational Trust Awards 2019 Manuel Fine Scholarships